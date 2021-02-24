Ellie Goulding reschedules upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates

Ellie Goulding has rescheduled her upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates to October 2021.

The singer, who announced her pregnancy earlier this week, had been set to embark on a series of live dates from April 28 until May 12 in support of her July-released album ‘Brightest Blue’.

Those gigs have now been pushed back to October, with the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of live music not expected to end in the UK until May at the very earliest.

Goulding will now embark on her planned tour dates later this year, kicking off in Dublin on October 5. The tour is scheduled to conclude at the Eventim Apollo in London on October 17. All original tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

You can see Goulding’s rearranged tour dates below.

October 2021

5 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

7 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

9 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne

11 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

13 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

15 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

17 – Eventim Apollo, London

Speaking about her pregnancy in a new interview with Vogue this week, Goulding said that she was “excited to be a mother — but also I want to make sure that I continue to work”.

“I can’t wait to go back on tour,” she added. “I’ve been in the studio most days, [and] I’m excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience.”

Earlier this month Goulding announced her debut book Fitter. Calmer. Stronger., which will be published later this year.

According to an official synopsis, Fitter. Calmer. Stronger. will share Goulding’s “much sought-after fitness and health philosophy”, which is “based around becoming the brightest, strongest version of yourself”.