Ellie Goulding says #MeToo changed music industry for the better

Ellie Goulding has voiced her thoughts on how #MeToo has made the music industry safer.

The #MeToo movement first gained traction in October 2017 after various women came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein, who was later convicted and jailed for two counts of rape and sexual assault in New York in 2020. It led to a reckoning across the entertainment industry, with more women coming forward with their experiences with other powerful male figures.

In a new interview on Radio 4, the singer explained that the industry has implemented better protection for younger artists than it had when she first began her career in 2010. She also mentioned she had felt “discomfort” when working in studios with male producers.

“I definitely think the landscape has changed a bit, especially since the MeToo movement,” she said, adding that her own record label now has chaperones for young artists.

“I think that was really, really important for people to keep speaking out about their individual stories, because I know a lot was happening and just wasn’t being talked about. I don’t think a lot of people felt comfortable to talk about their personal studio experiences.”

Asked whether she had felt vulnerable herself while working in recording studios, Goulding said: “I had experiences which, in my head, I sort of normalised and thought, oh, ‘maybe this is just a thing’. You know, when you go into a studio and afterwards the producer asks if you want to go for a drink. And I’m quite a polite person, I don’t like letting people down. I don’t like disappointing people.

“So I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, absolutely, go for a drink’. And then and then it sort of somehow becomes like a romantic thing when it shouldn’t.”