Ellie Goulding wants to help Boris Johnson fight climate change

Ellie Goulding has spoken about wanting to work with Boris Johnson in the fight against climate change.

The musician called on young people last year to stay resilient in the climate crisis battle at the One Young World summit in London.

Now, she has said she would “love” to help the Prime Minister and his fiancée Carrie Symonds, an environmentalist and senior advisor for the Oceana organisation, in tackling the problem.

“I’d love to keep being able to work with people like Boris to push things forward,” she said. “I’d love the UK to be one of the front-runner countries in dealing with it and tackling it and take more preventative measures instead of when disaster strikes, which it will.”

Speaking about letting political beliefs get in the way of working together, Goulding told the BBC (via Yahoo News): “It’s not productive to just be like, ‘This politician isn’t going to get this done,’ and be negative. I think when you’re put in a position where somebody has become the Prime Minister for a reason, then you work with it.”

She added that “overcautious and preventative” measures were necessary to try and halt climate change and save the planet.

Goulding performed on BBC Radio 1’s virtual Big Weekend 2020 last night (May 24) alongside the likes of Sam Smith, Blossoms, Haim, Yungblud, Doja Cat and more.

Last month, the star was one of a number of artists to take part in a special charity cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’. Goulding teamed up with the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mabel, Royal Blood, Bastille, and Dave Grohl himself for the “Live Lounge All-Stars” version, which was organised by the BBC and raised money for Comic Relief and Children In Need.