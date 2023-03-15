Eloise shares new single ‘Therapist’, announces UK and European tour dates

Eloise has shared a new single ‘Therapist’ and announced a UK and European tour for June – see details below and buy tickets here.
The London-based singer-songwriter is set to unveil her long-awaited debut album ‘Drunk On A Flight’ on April 14 via AWAL, and is previewing it with an upbeat soul-pop track.
“Ending a long-term relationship at 23, you feel such a loss of time and adolescence and that can make you so frustrated,” she explained of inspiration behind the track. “What have I learned from all of this? And what am I stuck with at the end of all of this? My songwriting has always been honest, but this feels raw – like I’m exploring all the shades of emotion.”
Watch the video for ‘Therapist’ and see Eloise’s 2023 tour dates below. Buy your tickets here.
‘Drunk On A Flight’ will follow Eloise’s previous EPs, 2019’s ‘This Thing Called Living’ and its follow-up, ‘Somewhere In-Between’, released two years later. The 23-year-old has already previewed the album with the recently released title track and previous single ‘Giant Feelings’.
Eloise’s 2023 tour dates:
JUNE 2023
2 – Paris, La Maroquinerie
3 – Cologne, Helios37
4 – Berlin, Lido
6 – Hamburg, Nochtspeicher
7 – Antwerp, Trix
8 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
10 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
11 – Dublin, Academy Green Room
13 – Glasgow, St Luke’s
14 – Manchester, Band On The Wall
16 – London, KOKO