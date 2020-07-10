Elon Musk is reconsidering his support for Kanye West’s presidential run

Elon Musk has said he’s reconsidering his endorsement for Kanye West‘s presidential run, less than a week after the rapper announced his intentions to secure the top job.

Tech mogul and Space X founder Musk was one of Kanye’s first backers following his July 4 announcement, tweeting: “You have my full support!”

However, he now appears to be rethinking that early endorsement after Kanye laid out his controversial beliefs in a new interview with Forbes.

Advertisement

He told the publication that he had suffered from Covid-19 earlier this year, but went on to controversially describe vaccines as “the mark of the beast”.

West also drew condemnation from Planned Parenthood after claiming the group – which provides access to abortions across the US – was backed by white supremacists.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” Kanye said, seemingly referencing a speech made by the Planned Parenthood founder to a KKK branch in New Jersey. It’s a speech that Planned Parenthood has since denounced.

West identified himself as “pro-life,” which he justified as “following the word of the bible”.

When Musk was subsequently asked on Twitter how he could still support Kanye after reading the interview, he admitted: “We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated.”

Advertisement

Musk’s clarification comes after Kanye said the SpaceX titan would head up America’s space program if he emerges victorious in November.

It was revealed this week that Kanye’s Presidential bid has taken a significant blow already, missing key deadlines which mean he is unable to appear on the ballot in six states.

The rapper made his musical return recently with new track ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, which NME called “a glorious return to ‘Yeezus’-era chaos”.