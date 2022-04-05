Elon Musk “refuses” to enter Berghain over ‘PEACE’ sign

Elon Musk appears to have refused to enter German nightclub Berghain after taking offence to the night spot’s ‘PEACE’ sign.

The billionaire tech mogul took to Twitter to complain about the sign during a trip to Berlin over the weekend.

“They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter,” Musk wrote.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether he was refused entry into the club or whether he was so offended by the sign that he decided not enter Berghain.

They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

A follow-up tweet suggests that it was likely to be the latter, as he added: “Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well…”

Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

His comments were swiftly mocked by Twitter users with one writing: “I think you misunderstood here something essential! Peace, Love & Unity is the founding motto of the Techno culture! Berghain THE Techno temple in Berlin.”

I think you misunderstood here something essential! Peace, Love & Unity is the founding motto of the Techno cultre! Berghain THE Techno temple in Berlin. — A*S*Y*S (@ASYSOFFICIAL) April 3, 2022

Advertisement

Another added: “Can we put our best reporters on figuring out exactly what happened to Elon Musk at the Berghain door? I’m not going to be satisfied until we have the surveillance camera footage with audio.”

Can we put our best reporters on figuring out exactly what happened to Elon Musk at the Berghain door? I’m not going to be satisfied until we have the surveillance camera footage with audio — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) April 3, 2022

Elon Musk apparently drunk tweeting about being refused entry to Berghain is very funny https://t.co/OkwmOmFjMI — fareed (@it_is_fareed) April 3, 2022

Elon Musk not getting into Berghain is my new religion — Tea Hacic-Vlahovic (@TeaHacic) April 4, 2022

It comes after Musk recently became Twitter’s biggest shareholder after purchasing a 9.2 per cent stake in the company.

Musk has a muddied history with Twitter. In December, after it was announced that Parag Agrawal was taking over from Dorsey as Twitter’s CEO, Musk posted a meme showing Agrawal as Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and Dorsey as Soviet secret police head Nikolai Yezhov being shoved into water.

Earlier this year, he criticised Twitter’s announcement about NFT profile pictures, calling it “annoying”.