Elon Musk says Grimes has “much bigger role” in caring for their son

Elon Musk has claimed that there’s “not much [he] can do” in terms of looking after his two-month-old son with Grimes, X Æ A-Xii, until the child is older.

Speaking to The New York Times, Musk said that babies “are just eating and pooping machines” and that Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – is taking on much more responsibility at present.

“Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” he admitted. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

The Tesla CEO referred to the five children he shares with his first wife Justine Wilson: “I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall, or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.”

Musk also suggested more people should be having children. “I think babies are super cool and really people need to have more babies because, it sounds obvious, but if people don’t have enough babies, humanity will disappear,” he said.

Grimes publicly asked the tech entrepreneur to turn off his phone yesterday (July 25) after he stirred backlash with a recent tweet writing “Pronouns suck.”

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” she wrote. “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Earlier this week (July 22), Musk predicted that people will one day be able to stream music directly through a chip that is implanted into the brain.