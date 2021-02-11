Elon Musk says he and Kanye West are going to go on Clubhouse together

Elon Musk has said that he and Kanye West are going to make an appearance on the Clubhouse app together soon.

Clubhouse is an invite-only social media platform that allows up to 5000 users to listen in – the iOS-exclusive app is audio-only – live to conversations, interviews and discussions between two or a group of select people.

Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company CEO Musk announced the upcoming Clubhouse meeting between himself and West on Twitter yesterday (February 10).

In a pair of tweets, Musk confirmed that he had “just agreed to do Clubhouse” with West, and added: “The most entertaining outcome is the most likely.”

The most entertaining outcome is the most likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

Neither Musk or West has confirmed when their Clubhouse discussion will take place.

Musk recently took part in a Clubhouse meeting with the CEO of stock investing app Robinhood to discuss the platform’s controversial decision to limit trading of GameStop shares and other volatile stocks.

Earlier this month it was reported that West is facing two class-action lawsuits and up to $30 million (£21.7 million) in damages following allegations that he failed to pay up to 1,000 performers and backstage staff for his ambitious Sunday Service shows. West has yet to respond to the suit.