Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about antisemitic tweet

Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West following a series of antisemitic posts the rapper made over the weekend.

On Sunday (October 9), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments. Twitter locked West’s account on Sunday and the social media platform later removed the tweet before locking his account.

A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.

After welcoming Kanye back to Twitter earlier last week, Musk said he spoke to the rapper about his conduct, tweeting: “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

Following the comments, Ye has been widely condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities.

Last night on stage in Missouri, Jack Antonoff became the latest musician to address West’s behaviour directly. “I’m Jewish, and we take a lot of pride in our basketball skill,” the musician began. “So don’t fuck with us until we roll our ankle in our platform Docs. And still don’t fuck with us…Kanye, don’t fuck with us.”

“Here’s the thing about that little bitch,” Antonoff continued. “So Bowie went through the fascism phase, right? It’s dicey shit, but the motherfucker’s making some of the best records that ever happened. Kanye’s so far from good work. It’s just — what do we do besides just tell him to get the fuck out of here?”

Last week, West faced more controversy after he wore a shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ at Paris Fashion Week.

Yesterday (October 10) also saw Kanye share a documentary with a controversial clip where he can be seen playing porn to executives at Adidas.