Elon Musk shares EDM track ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ (yes, really)

Elon Musk has released a song called ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ after he made his first foray into music in 2019.

It seems the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is in the business for real following speculation that last year’s single ‘RIP Harambe’ was an April Fool’s Day joke.

On his debut Musk sang in heavy autotune “RIP Harambe / […] Sipping on some Bombay / We on our way to heaven” over trap beats, while on ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ the tech magnate changes gear for an EDM-inspired tune. Listen below.

The billionaire has since changed his Twitter name to E “D” M, taking to the social platform to promote the track and inform fans that he was responsible for both writing and performing the lyrics. He also shared some photos of himself in the studio.

In other news, it’s been widely reported that Musk is to become a father for the first time with his girlfriend, Grimes.

The Canadian artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, took to Instagram on January 8 to announce that she is pregnant. She posted an image of herself with a baby superimposed onto her.

In the weeks since Boucher has uploaded more imagery including one that appears to be her showing off her pregnant belly.

Meanwhile, Grimes is preparing to release her fifth album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’, which arrives on February 21.

She has released several songs off the record so far including ‘Violence’, ‘A New Way to Die’ and ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’.