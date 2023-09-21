Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post “music or concert videos” directly on X

According to X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, Taylor Swift should post her music directly onto the social media platform.

Last night (September 20), Taylor Swift revealed details of the back covers and vault tracks for her upcoming release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ ahead of its launch on October 27.

Shortly after her post, Elon Musk responded by sharing a suggestion for the pop star. “I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform,” Musk wrote. Musk did not follow up his post with any explanation of why he thinks Swift should act on his recommendation.

See Elon Musk’s post below.

I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

Swift’s reveal of the ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ vault track titles comes after the musician shared a video teaser for them. Swift also teamed up with Google to create puzzles that would reveal the vault tracks as soon as 33million puzzles were solved.

The singer-songwriter confirmed last month that ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will arrive on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 album. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Swift has already released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and most recently ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’. The re-recording project will see the star reclaim ownership of her first six studio albums, spanning 2006’s self-titled to ‘Reputation’ (2017).

In other Elon Musk news, a new biography the business magnate shared that he once crashed a Cyberpunk 2077 recording session with a “two-hundred-year-old-gun” in his possession. The biography, authored by Walter Isaacson, relayed the moment when Musk appeared at the studio while his ex-girlfriend Grimes was recording her dialogue for her character in Cyberpunk 2077. Grimes played the pop star Lizzy Wizzy in the game.

“He showed up at the studio wielding a two-hundred-year-old-gun and insisted that they give him a cameo,” wrote Isaacson. “I told them that I was armed but not dangerous,” recalled Musk, though Grimes said that the “studio guys were like sweating”.

Ultimately, CD Projekt Red “relented” and seemed to have lent Musk’s likeness to a non-playable character (or NPC) that enters the bathrooms at Arasaka Corporation at the start of the Corpo lifepath for Cyberpunk 2077.