Elton John achieves EGOT status at 2024 Emmys: “I am incredibly humbled”

Elton John has achieved EGOT status after being awarded a statue at the Emmys 2024 last night (January 15).

The 75th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California yesterday, and were hosted by actor, comedian and presenter Anthony Anderson.

John won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award for his concert film Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, which was live-streamed on Disney+ in November 2022. The project captured the legendary artist’s final North American date on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

The musician was unable to attend last night’s ceremony as he is recovering from a knee injury. However, he shared a statement about the honour of becoming an EGOT artist (someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career).

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

He continued: “Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

John is the 19th person to achieve EGOT status and only the third pop artist to win, following in the footsteps of John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, per Rolling Stone.

The ‘Rocket Man’ icon later took to social media to share another message of thanks, writing: “We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!!”

He added: “Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful.

“Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person– I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos (see pic 2!) – my heartfelt thanks go out to the @televisionacad and all those who took the time to vote.

“This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team…”

John went on: “I want to express my deepest gratitude to @disneyplus, @davidfurnish, @lukelloyddavies, @mrbenwinston, and the entire @fulwell73productions and @rocketentertainment teams for your commitment to bring this to life.

“A special acknowledgment goes to the exceptional band and the entire crew of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Your commitment and talent have always been the driving force that keeps our incredible fans entertained night after night.”

He continued: “Thank you to my incredible special guests @dualipa, @brandicarlile, and Kiki Dee plus @bernietaupinofficial for joining me on stage that special night.

“Thank you to all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years.”

John concluded: “Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!” Check out the post above.

The star has two Oscars, both in the Best Original Song category for ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ from The Lion King (1994) and ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman (2019).

John has five Grammys overall, and won a Tony Award in 2000 for Best Original Score for the show Aida.

In other news, it was recently reported that Elton John had completed a new album with Brandi Carlile. It came after he revealed in November that he had finished a new record with the help of his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.