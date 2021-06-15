Elton John and David Furnish to co-host YouTube’s virtual Pride celebration

Elton John and David Furnish have been added to YouTube’s impressive line-up of co-hosts for their virtual Pride celebration, which is set to take place on June 25.

John and Furnish join the growing line-up for next week’s online Pride 2021 events, with the likes of Demi Lovato, Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander (with Mawaan Rizwan), Daniel Howell and Trixie Mattel all being confirmed to be hosting their own respective YouTube channels.

Each party will include a mixture of musical performances and special guests including Tyler Oakley, Munroe Bergdorf, Kim Chi and Jackson Bird.

Viewers will encouraged to donate to the likes of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Trevor Project and AKT throughout the event.

Last week saw John warn that the UK is in danger of losing “a generation of talent” after the government failed to secure a touring breakthrough with the EU.

“Despite this looming catastrophe, the government seems unable or unwilling to fix this gaping hole in their trade deal and defaults to blaming the EU rather than finding ways out of this mess,” he said.

John described touring as “an essential part” of education for artists, but said it risked becoming prohibitive for artists under the current arrangement.

“The situation is already critical and touring musicians, crews and support staff are already losing their livelihood,” he said.