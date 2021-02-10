Elton John and Michael Caine star in new NHS video to promote Covid-19 vaccine

Elton John and Michael Caine have both starred in a new lighthearted NHS video to help persuade people to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

In the 90-second clip, the music and screen icons team up to reassure the public that the vaccines are perfectly safe, while also providing a comic edge.

John is seen pretending to audition for a part to promote the vaccination, and acts out having a jab before he eventually sings his seminal 1983 hit ‘I’m Still Standing’.

Advertisement

But after several takes, an unimpressed casting director tells him: “Thanks, Elton, we will let you know.”

Elton replies: “Well at this short notice you won’t find anyone bigger.”

The video then shows The Italian Job legend Caine having the vaccine, telling fans that it “didn’t hurt”.

Elton said: “I wanted to take part in this film to help show people the benefits of getting vaccinated and how it helps protect ourselves and the people we love.

“The more people in society who get vaccinated, the more chance there is of eradicating the national Covid pandemic. It’s really important to know that the vaccines have all been thorough and met the necessary safety and quality standards.”

Advertisement

Caine, 87, and John, 73, have both had the vaccine.

Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, said: “Well over nine out of 10 people aged 75 or over have already taken up the offer of their NHS Covid vaccination, and now we want to encourage everyone in the high priority groups to do so.”

Lord Of The Rings legend Ian McKellen, who is 81, was among the first high profile faces to receive the jab in December last year.

Meanwhile, John recently called for the government to implement a “short-term fix” as the post-Brexit touring debacle continues.