Elton John and Olly Alexander to perform together at BRIT Awards

Sir Elton John and Years & Years (Olly Alexander) are putting on a last-minute performance at tonight’s (May 11) BRIT Awards.

READ MORE: Here are the BRIT Awards 2021 nominees

The two singers are thought to be performing The Pet Shop Boys‘ ‘It’s A Sin’ after Alexander starred in the Channel 4 drama of the same name.

The giveaway materialised in Instagram images shared by John, Alexander and the BRITs with the words “It’s”, “A” and “Sin” posted respectively and separately on their accounts.

Advertisement

A source additionally told The Sun that the collaboration was intended to be a surprise for viewers, claiming: “Elton and Olly have become unlikely pals and when the idea was floated that they should perform together on the night they jumped at it.

“It has been a last-minute decision and it is all being kept hush hush so there will be a surprise for viewers, but they have been working hard to put on something really special.”

The in-person BRITS is held at London’s O2 Arena tonight, broadcast on ITV1 from 8pm. There will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year’s ceremony as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme, the Events Research Programme.

Advertisement

Coldplay will open the show with a performance from a platform on the River Thames, and The Weeknd is also set to perform. Jack Whitehall will host the awards ceremony for the fourth consecutive year.

The BRITs has honoured record producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector in its obituary on its website, a move that could prove controversial.

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Yungblud are among the acts to be nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021 – see the full list of nominees here.