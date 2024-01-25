Elton John announces book detailing farewell tour

Sir Elton John has announced a new book detailing his five-year farewell tour, entitled Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour.

Earlier today (January 25), Elton John took to his Instagram account to announce the release. “I am incredibly excited to announce my new book, Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life On Tour, which goes behind the scenes on my final tour, from Allentown, PA, to Stockholm, Sweden and everywhere in between,” its caption read. “It’s been a beautiful journey creating this book and remembering the people and places that shaped an incredible chapter in my life.”

Advertisement

Set to be published by Disney Publishing imprint Hyperion Avenue, the photo memoir will also feature behind-the-scenes snaps of the stage’s design, his Gucci-designed wardrobe, celebrity attendees, posters, sketches and more, aside from a foreword by the tour’s manager and creative designer, Rocket Entertainment CEO David Furnish.

Slated for release on September 24, fans and members of the Rocket Club fanclub can pre-order the book via Elton John’s official webstore to receive a copy two weeks before it hits bookstore shelves.

Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour was originally scheduled to conclude in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside a hip injury which forced him to postpone remaining his Eurpoe and UK dates in September 2021, led to the tour’s extension into 2023. At the time John announced the postponement, he revealed that his injury was a result of a fall he had experienced during the summer that year. “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he wrote in a statement.

Nonetheless, the tour’s continuation in 2022 entailed some of John’s biggest shows, including his final North American concert at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. That show featured support from Dua Lipa, Brandie Carlile and Kiki Dee, and was livestreamed on Disney+. The concert was eventually edited and released as a concert film entitled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, which earned John an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 2024 ceremony and finally led him to achieve EGOT status.

During his acceptance speech, he expressed his gratitude and delight to be included in the ranks of Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

Advertisement

NME awarded Elton John’s final UK concert at Glastonbury five stars, with Andrew Trendell praising the concert’s perfect setlist and numerous guest appearances. “Sir Elton left everything on the field,” he wrote. “It was a Glasto set for the ages from a true all-time great. We’ll never see his kind again. So long, Rocketman – and thank you.”