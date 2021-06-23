Elton John announces final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates for 2022

Elton John has announced a final run of dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for 2022.

The new run of dates marks the final time that the Rocketman icon will hit the road, commencing at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park on Friday May 27 2022.

He’ll then follow it with a run of European shows including Norwich’s Carrow Road on June 15, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 17 and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on June 19.

“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” said Elton.

Here they are – my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe! This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way. I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time 🚀🚀🚀 🎫 → https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/rlXs6cHsA7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 23, 2021

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”



You can check out the new run of shows in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here from June 30

EUROPEAN DATES

Friday 27 May 2022 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

Sunday 29 May 2022 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

Saturday 4 June 2022 – Milan, San Siro Stadium

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Horsens, CASA Arena

Thursday 9 June 2022 – Arnhem, GelreDome

Saturday 11 June 2022 – Paris, La Defense Arena

Wednesday 15 June 2022 – Norwich, Carrow Road

Friday 17 June 2022 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Sunday 19 June 2022 – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Wednesday 22 June 2022 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Wednesday 29 June 2022 – Swansea, Liberty Stadium

North American dates

15 July 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

18 July 2022 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

23 July 2022 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

28 July 2022 – Foxboro MA, Gillette Stadium

30 July 2022 – Cleveland, OH, Progressive Field

5 August 2022 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

7 September 2022 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

10 September 2022 – Syracuse, NY, Carrier Dome

16 September 2022 – Pittsburgh, OH, PNC Park

18 September 2022 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

22 September 2022 – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

24 September 2022 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

30 September 2022 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

2 October 2022 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

21 October 2022 – Vancouver, BC, BC Place

29 October 2022 – San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

4 November 2022 – Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park

12 November 2022 – Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field

19 November 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

20 November 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium