Elton John announces final 2023 UK arena dates of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

Elton John has added two more dates to the final leg of his global ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

The pop legend will now play new dates at the The O2 Arena in London on May 30, 2023 and the Utilita Arena Birmingham on June 8, 2023.

His tour restarts in Europe at the 3Arena in Dublin on March 28, 2023 following the completion of his stadium tour dates in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Earlier this summer he kicked off some UK dates in Norwich.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale here this Friday (October 7) at 10am. Fans can join the Rocket Club here and get access to an exclusive pre-sale.

John’s tour shows “take his audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue”, a press release states.

Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Uk and Ireland tour dates 2023:

APRIL

Sunday 02 – The O2, London

Tuesday 04 – The O2, London

Wednesday 05 – The O2, London

Saturday 08 – The O2, London

Sunday 09 – The O2, London

Wednesday 12 – The O2, London

Thursday 13 – The O2, London

Sunday 16 – The O2, London

Monday 17 – The O2, London

Wednesday 19 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 22 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Sunday 23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

MAY

Tuesday 30 – The O2, London – NEW SHOW

Wednesday 31 – AO Arena, Manchester

JUNE

Friday 02 – AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday 03 – AO Arena, Manchester

Tuesday 06 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday 08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday 13 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday 15 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Saturday 17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday 18 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Meanwhile, John and Britney Spears have shared the music video for their recent collaborative single, ‘Hold Me Closer’, and revealed the details for three CD single releases.