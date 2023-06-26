Elton John announces limited edition vinyl of ‘Diamonds (Pyramid Edition)’

Elton John has announced a collectible, limited edition release of ‘Diamonds (Pyramid Edition)’ – order it here.

The release arrives as a celebration of the music icon’s historic Glastonbury performance on the Pyramid Stage Sunday night (June 26) – which NME lauded as “one of the festival’s best-ever headline sets” in a five-star review.

‘Diamonds (Pyramid Edition)’ (available digitally here), features tracklisting personally selected by John which “reflects last night’s historic setlist”, according to a press release.

It will feature highlights from ‘Diamonds’, his 2017 greatest hits collection. Pressed on coloured vinyl, the new release also includes a commemorative 10×10 print.

John’s Rocket Club fan club members were tipped off this morning (June 26) about 100 signed copies of the release, sold from 10am today on a first-come-first-served basis from the Elton John Eyewear pop-up store at 59 Greek Street in Soho, London.

Check out the artwork and track list below.

‘Diamonds (Pyramid Edition)’:

A:

‘Pinball Wizard’

‘Bennie And The Jets’

‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

‘Are You Ready For Love’

‘Your Song’

B:

‘Tiny Dancer’

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’

‘I’m Still Standing’

‘Cold Heart’

‘Rocket Man’

John performed a sensational, career-spanning set at Glastonbury Festival yesterday, featuring a whole host of special guests and a moving tribute to his late friend George Michael.



“Sir Elton celebrates the past, present and future of music at last ever UK show,” NME wrote in a glowing five-star review.

“Sir Elton left everything on the field. It was a Glasto set for the ages from a true all-time great. We’ll never see his kind again. So long, Rocketman – and thank you.”

Many fans of the singer showed up early for John‘s headline set, forming a massive crowd around the Pyramid Stage while dressed in costumes, glasses and sequins in honour of the legendary performer.

You can catch up on all of NME Glastonbury coverage in real time by checking out the live blogs for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.