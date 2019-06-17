Elton John announces new UK dates for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’

Elton's final UK tour dates will take place in 2020

Elton John has added further London shows to his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

The dates, all penned for 2020, will see John perform farewell gigs in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Leeds. The full list of UK dates can be found below, including a sixth London show on December 14, 2020. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10am on June 21.

Speaking about the UK dates, John said: “The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last fifty years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special. The UK is home, and where my heart will always be.

“To celebrate some of the incredible moments we’ve shared with my British fans over the years will be wonderful. These homecoming shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun.”

Earlier this year, John announced that he had decided to retire from touring, telling his fans that he wanted to focus on his family. He and husband David Furnish are parents to two young sons who are now at school age.

“I’m not Cher,” he said during the announcement, referencing the ‘Believe’ singer’s habit of returning to live work following supposed ‘farewell’ tours. “This is the end.”

The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will last three years and will see John perform more than 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia before its conclusion in 2021.

Beginning in America in September, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ has already been widely praised by critics. Reviewing his opening show in New York, NME said it was a “reflective and stunning tribute to a great artist’s career” containing “a cross-section of a great artist’s career; a collection of some of his favourites from his six decades in the business.”

The music icon will also play shows in Hove and Cardiff in June 2019, after announcing details of these shows earlier in the year.

The first trailer for Rocketman, a biopic about John’s journey to release his 1972 breakthrough album ‘Hinky Chateau’, was released recently. Starring Taron Egerton as John, the film is set for release in the summer of 2019.

Tickets for the 2020 UK tour dates will go on sale on November 16 at 10am. There will be an American Express pre-sale from November 13-15 and a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale on November 15.

You can buy tickets for the dates here and read the full list of 2020 tour dates below:

Elton John 2020 Tour dates

November 6 – The O2, London

November 7 – The O2, London

November 9 – Arena, Birmingham

November 11 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

November 13 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

November 14 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

November 17 – Arena, Manchester

November 20 – The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

November 21 – The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

November 24 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

November 25 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

November 28 – Arena, Manchester

December 7 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 9 – The O2, London

December 14 – The O2, London

