Elton John announces Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and more as BST Hyde Park support

Elton John has announced the curated support bill for his BST Hyde Park show this month, featuring Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and more.

The show on June 24 comes as part of the legendary songwriter’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour – his final ever series of live shows. It means that the gig could be his final ever London tour date.

Joining John at the sold-out gig will be a hand-picked line-up featuring Rina Sawayama, Gabriels, Let’s Eat Grandma, BERWYN, Thomas Headon, Tom A Smith and Juanita Euka.

🕶️ We're delighted to announce more artists for the legendary Elton John's show on the opening night of American Express presents BST Hyde Park. Rina Sawayama, Gabriels, Let's Eat Grandma, Berwyn + more have joined the bill! We can't wait to see you all Friday 24 June. 💕 pic.twitter.com/y4mH7Ej01d — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) June 1, 2022

John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour has faced multiple postponements since kicking off in 2018, due to the pandemic as well as the singer’s hip injury. Last month, he announced fresh dates for North America after resuming the tour in New York back in January.

John was due to play a run of rescheduled UK headline dates between October and December 2021. However, he was forced to postpone the shows to 2023 after sustaining a hip injury from an “awkward” fall.

Speaking to NME as part of a Big Read cover interview in October, Elton John said he was determined to finish the tour, but confirmed that it will also certainly be his last.

“It’s something I wanna finish,” he told NME. “I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers. At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby.”