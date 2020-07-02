GAMING  

Elton John announces weekly archival concert series

The series will feature footage from concerts throughout his historic career

By Eddy Lim
Elton John
Elton John. CREDIT: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Elton John has announced the launch of the ‘Elton John: Classic Concert Series’, which is set to feature a different archival concert of his every week.

The series will launch this Friday (July 3) at 5pm BST. It will premiere exclusively on John’s YouTube Channel, kicking off with John’s 1976 performance at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre.

An early release of John’s 1973 single ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ was released today (July 2) as a teaser. Watch it below:

Following the full premiere on Friday, new archival footage will be shared on John’s YouTube channel every Saturday for six weeks.

The series was created in order to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

“My Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,” John said in a statement.

“We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I’m really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation’s urgent COVID response.”

Recently, John dubbed Rina Sawayama‘s debut LP ‘SAWAYAMA’ his album of the year thus far in the latest episode of his Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour.

