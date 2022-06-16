Elton John began the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Norwich last night (June 15) – check out fan-shot footage and the full setlist below.

The pop legend announced the first UK dates for his final ever run of shows in 2018, stating then that he wanted to spend more time at home with his two young children.

However, the Australian leg of the tour was brought to a sudden halt in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The stint eventually resumed in New Orleans, Louisiana this January almost two years on from John’s previous live appearance.

After recently wrapping a string of European concerts, the singer has now made his UK live return. He played the Carrow Road stadium in Norwich yesterday (June 15), delivering a 23-song set and kicking off the night with ‘Bennie And The Jets’.

Elsewhere at the gig fans were treated to classics ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘Rocket Man’, ‘I’m Still Standing’, ‘Crocodile Rock’, and the main set closer ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’.

John then delivered a three-song encore that consisted of ‘Cold Heart’ (his hit collaboration with Dua Lipa from his latest album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’), ‘Your Song’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’.

“Tonight is the 229th show on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. We have about 103 shows to do,” John told the audience at one point (via the BBC). “It’s been quite a journey and it all ends next July.