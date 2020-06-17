Elton John “blown away” after watching students’ ‘I’m Still Standing’ cover

Elton John has said he was “blown away” after watching a cover of ‘I’m Still Standing’ recorded by a group of students in lockdown.

Pupils from Telford Priory School in Shropshire, have been creating remote videos togehter since lockdown began in March.

Their cover of the 1983 classic was sent to the singer by musician Ron Sexsmith, prompting Elton to say it had “really cheered me up” in a personal message.

In the video message, Sir Elton said: “I watched it three times in a row because I couldn’t believe how good you sang and played it.

“You did something brilliant and made a brilliant version of I’m Still Standing.

“I hope you all have a great career and music plays a big part in it because you have certainly got talent.”

He also promised that the students would be guests at a future UK show when live music commences again.

Teacher Ben Millington said: “I just couldn’t believe it when I received contact from Sir Elton.”

“I wanted to do something practical showcasing the amazing talent of our students, whilst also cheering people up at this difficult time. When I showed the students there was screaming, crying, hands over mouths. I had to mute the microphones so we could actually hear what Elton was saying!”

It comes after Elton opened up on what he’s listening to in lockdown, hailing Rina Sawayama’s debut album as his favourite record of the year so far.

Speaking with Sawayama over FaceTime, John said, “Hi Rina! It’s so wonderful to talk to you because so far you have made my album of the year. This is my favourite album of the year.”

He went on to say that while he loves The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours‘ and Perfume Genius’ ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately‘, ‘SAWAYAMA’ is “the strongest album of the year by far”.