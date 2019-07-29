Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety

"I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life"

Elton John has taken to Twitter to celebrate 29 years of sobriety.

The star’s struggles with addiction were laid out extensively in recent biopic Rocketman, and it’s something Sir Elton has often been very vocal about. Now, he’s marked the anniversary since he first went clean in 1990.

“29 years ago today, I was a broken man,” the tweet begins. “I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: “I need help”.

“Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful.”

Speaking earlier this year of the importance of the film realistically depicting his past, John said the film was “difficult” to watch.

“This is how my life was, and I didn’t want to cover it and gloss it over,” he said. “And it’s difficult to watch because I thought, ‘God, I don’t want to go back there. Thank God I came out of it’.”

“Success was fantastic, and then I couldn’t cope with it,” he added of the pressures of fame. “And you can’t leave out the bad.”

Last month, Elton was awarded the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest civilian award. French President Emmanuel Macron called him a “melodic genius”, and praised his efforts at representing the LGBT+ community.

John also recently called out Vladimir Putin for his comments on the community, saying he was “deeply upset” by the Russian President’s recent interview with the Financial Times in which he said liberalism “must not be allowed to overshadow the culture, traditions and traditional family values of millions of people.”

“I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies,” Elton wrote on social media.

“I find duplicity in your comment that you want LGBT people to ‘be happy’ and that ‘we have no problem in that.’”