Elton John, Chad Smith and more to appear on Miley Cyrus’ Metallica covers album

Elton John, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Yo-Yo Ma will all appear on Miley Cyrus‘ forthcoming Metallica covers album.

Cyrus broke the news in a recent interview with Capital FM, explaining that John will tickle the ivories on her cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’. Metallica originally released the track in 1991, on their self-titled fifth album.

“I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars [are] in this band,” Cyrus told Capital FM.

Cyrus previously covered ‘Nothing Else Matters’ during her 2019 set at Glastonbury. She dished out other covers prolifically in 2020, sharing renditions of ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries, Blondies’ ‘Heart of Glass’, ‘Doll Parts’ by Hole and more. All three aforementioned covers won Cyrus praise from the tracks’ original artists.

Miley Cyrus first revealed plans to release a Metallica covers album in October.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album,” she told Interview Magazine.

“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during [the coronavirus pandemic]. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

Cyrus is yet to announce a release date, tracklist or title for her forthcoming record.

Earlier this week (January 4), Cyrus announced that fans can expect “more fucking music” from her in 2021.

She released her most recent record, ‘Plastic Hearts’, in November. Like her forthcoming covers album, it featured cameos from a handful of musical icons, including Billy Idol, Dua Lipa and Joan Jett.