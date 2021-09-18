Elton John claims Boris Johnson is ignoring his requests to meet about touring visas

Elton John has revealed that his requests to meet with Boris Johnson regarding Brexit and touring visas for musicians have so far been ignored.

Back in August, the UK Government’s Department of Culture, Media & Sport announced they had secured “short-term” visa-free touring in 19 European countries. This news was criticised by a number of music industry figures, including John, who called it “a rehash of what we already know”.

Addressing the topic on a recent episode of his Apple Music 1 radio show Rocket Hour, John said: “What has happened is that it’s impossible for young artists financially to pay for visas [and] negotiate their way through all of the red tape that’s necessary for going to Europe.”

“So I’m on the warpath to try and get this sorted out,” he said, adding, “I’ve requested a meeting with Boris Johnson. I’ve yet to hear back from him”.

John has been vocal in his criticisms of the Government’s failure to negotiate visa-free travel and Europe-wide work permits for touring musicians in January’s Brexit deal.

In July, he and husband David Furnish took part in a virtual meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier, to discuss free movement and visa-free arrangments for artists.

“David & I will continue to fight for all artists, especially those at the start of their career, who are losing out because of the gaping holes in the UK Government’s disastrous trade agreement with Europe,” John shared on Twitter at the time.