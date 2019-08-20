Elton John defends Harry and Meghan over private jet use

"I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family."

Elton John has defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their use of private jets, confirming that he personally shelled out for a private flight so they could “maintain a high level of much-needed protection”.

The music icon defended the pair against “relentless and untrue assassinations on their character”, after Harry and Meghan faced intense criticism for reportedly travelling on four private jets in 11 days, despite being outspoken advocates on environmental issues.

Posting on Twitter, John said he ensured the flight was carbon neutral by making an “appropriate contribution” to a carbon footprint fund.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote.

“Prince Harry’s mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

He added: “I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

John famously performed at the funeral of Harry’s mother Diana in 1997, where he sang a reworked version of his ‘Candle In The Wind’ in her honour.

The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about the effects of environmental damage and wrote on Instagram last month: “Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”

Last month, John celebrated 29 years of sobriety.