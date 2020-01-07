Elton John donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief fund

Elton John has donated $1 million to Australian bushfire relief as blazes continue to burn across the country.

The iconic artist was performing at the Qudos Bank Arena venue in Sydney today (January 7), as his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour continues into 2020.

During the 25-song set, John announced to the crowd that he’d be making a substantial donation to help those affected by the fires.

“We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing,” he said. “There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”

Elton John just donated one million dollars to the bushfire relief pic.twitter.com/Ld2i0t9n98 — Britt (@BrittA2211) January 7, 2020

He continued: “And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and [it’s] heartbreaking.

“Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars [£533,830] to support the bushfire relief fund.”

John added: “As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country and I love it here, so much and to see what is happening here breaks my heart. So we have to come together, we have to fight, and this is my bit towards it and I love Australia so much.”

The announcement was met with rapturous applause and a standing ovation from the audience. You can watch the clip in the above tweet.

This comes after several other figures from the entertainment world made donations to bushfire relief, including Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Margot Robbie, and Selena Gomez.