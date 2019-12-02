Elton John tells security to “fuck off” at concert as fan is “manhandled”

Elton John has angrily hit out at the security team of a show in Australia, after they allegedly manhandled the music icon’s fans.

The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour singer was performing at Perth’s HBF Park stadium when he reportedly spotted the two security workers escorting a fan out. Taking objection to the action, video footage shows Elton branding the team as “cunts” and telling the pair to immediately return the fan to her seat.

“Hey, you two security guards with the girl, fuck off”, he remarks in a video uploaded to social media by fans. “Let her get up here immediately… come on you cunts.”

He adds: “Morons, both of you, morons.You don’t treat girls like that. Fucking pieces of shit you both are, leave her alone you turds!”

One journalist in attendance claims that Elton immediately apologised after the mid-stage rant.

Channel 9 presenter Louise Momber, he said: “He was so angry. He said he can’t stand violence against women and had to say something. He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant — but said it’s something he’s really passionate about.”

A similar incident occurred in 2018 when he stormed off stage in protest against a fan who constantly touched his piano when he was invited onstage.

