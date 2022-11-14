Elton John’s final 2022 concert to be livestreamed with support from Dua Lipa and others

Elton John‘s final concert of 2022 is to be livestreamed for fans, with support from Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.

The concert called ‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium’ will stream exclusively via Disney+ this Sunday (November 20) from 8pm PT/11pm ET (4am GMT, November 21).

It marks John’s last remaining North American date on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which the pop legend has vowed is the last time that he’ll hit the road to play live dates.

Advertisement

Lipa, Dee and Carlile will pay tribute to John and his legendary career during the performance at the Los Angeles stadium.

Lipa has collaborated previously with John including the single ‘Cold Heart‘, which featured on the latter’s 2021 album ‘The Lockdown Sessions‘.

Dee, meanwhile, achieved a Number One collaboration with John nearly 50 years ago with ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ and Carlile also appeared on a ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ song, ‘Simple Things’.

Additionally there will be an hour-long special broadcast, ‘iHeartRadio Presents Elton John’s Thank You To America: The Final Song’, on the same night. The special will be aired across more than 320 radio stations nationwide in the US at 10pm PT/1am ET.

The concert will also begin with ‘Countdown To Elton Live’, which features famous friends from around the globe wishing John well as well as interviews with John and his husband David Furnish.

You can watch a trailer for the upcoming livestream below.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, last month John added two more dates to the final leg of his global ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

The musician will now play new dates at the The O2 Arena in London on May 30, 2023 and the Utilita Arena Birmingham on June 8, 2023.

John’s tour restarts in Europe at the 3Arena in Dublin on March 28, 2023 following the completion of his stadium tour dates in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Earlier this year he kicked off some UK dates in Norwich.

Any remaining tickets for the new shows are available here.

John’s tour shows “take his audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue”, a press release has stated.