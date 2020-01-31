Elton John forced to abandon concert in Australia following downpour

Elton John abandoned a concert in Australia due to adverse weather conditions.

While in the middle of playing his 1973 single ‘Funeral For A Friend’, torrential rain and hailstone hit the gig. The stage then started to flood and instruments were damaged during the downpour.

Three assistants ushered Elton off the stage in Victoria more than 95 minutes into his concert at Rochford Wines in Yarra Valley. The musician couldn’t return to the stage because the bad weather continued.

It was in stark contrast to the start of the concert where Elton commented on the country’s extreme heat, remarking that it was “fucking hot”. “Thank you for buying a ticket to the show. We love doing it, even though it’s hot,” John said, to widespread applause.

Elton John's concert at Rochford winery in Melbourne's Yarra Valley has been cancelled. A storm came through and has damaged the stage and piano. @3AW693 #melbweather — Pirate Ninja (@Hailmo) January 31, 2020

The next show is expected to go ahead after organisers released a statement today (January 31). It read: “Unfortunately due to tonight’s short but heavy downpour that occurred 95 minutes into Elton John’s set resulting in damage to musical instruments and monitors on stage, the show could not continue.

“We too are upset about the impact of the weather on tonight’s show. Please hang on to your tickets to await further information.

“As soon as we have any further details we will let you know. At this stage tomorrow’s show is proceeding as planned.”

Earlier this month, Elton donated $1 million to Australian bushfire relief as blazes continue to burn across the country.

Performing at the Qudos Bank Arena venue in Sydney on January 7 as part of his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour, Elton announced to the crowd that he’d be making a substantial donation to help those affected by the fires.

“We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing,” he said. “There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”

He continued: “And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and [it’s] heartbreaking. Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars [£533,830] to support the bushfire relief fund.

“As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country and I love it here, so much and to see what is happening here breaks my heart. So we have to come together, we have to fight, and this is my bit towards it and I love Australia so much.”