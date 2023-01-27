NewsMusic News

Elton John gig in Auckland cancelled just minutes before stage time after huge floods

New Zealand's largest city experienced a summer's worth of rain in a single night on Friday

By Will Richards
Elton John
Elton John performing in Christchurch, New Zealand on January 24, 2023. Credit: Rob Ball/WireImage.

Elton John‘s gig in Auckland, New Zealand was cancelled just minutes before stage time on Friday night (January 27) as huge floods hit the city.

The country’s largest city experienced an entire summer’s worth of rainfall in one night, with properties flooded, the city’s airport closed after terminal buildings filled with rainfall, and many left without power.

40,000 fans had gathered at the Mt Smart Stadium on Friday for a show on the singer’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, but were informed of the cancellation at 7.15pm local time, just 15 minutes before John was due on stage.

Advertisement

A fan in attendance told Sky News: “I’m furious. It was raining heavily on the way to the stadium and I kept checking for announcements but nothing came, despite puddles being up to my ankles.

“After the gig was called off, hundreds of people queued in the downpours for the shuttle buses and I saw some people chant for Elton in the hope he’d come on – but it was like a literal river there.”

No plans for a rescheduled gig have yet been shared.

Advertisement

Moving fowards, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will come to Somerset in the summer as Elton John was recently confirmed as the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 headliner. It will serve as the final UK show of his last ever tour.

You can find the final UK and Ireland dates for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

APRIL 2023
Sunday 02 – The O2, London
Tuesday 04 – The O2, London
Wednesday 05 – The O2, London
Saturday 08 – The O2, London
Sunday 09 – The O2, London
Wednesday 12 – The O2, London
Thursday 13 – The O2, London
Sunday 16 – The O2, London
Monday 17 – The O2, London
Wednesday 19 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
Saturday 22 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Sunday 23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

MAY 2023
Tuesday 30 – The O2, London – NEW SHOW
Wednesday 31 – AO Arena, Manchester

JUNE 2023
Friday 02 – AO Arena, Manchester
Saturday 03 – AO Arena, Manchester
Tuesday 06 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
Thursday 08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Saturday 10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Sunday 11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Tuesday 13 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
Thursday 15 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
Saturday 17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Sunday 18 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Sunday 25 – Glastonbury Festival

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement