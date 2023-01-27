Elton John gig in Auckland cancelled just minutes before stage time after huge floods

Elton John‘s gig in Auckland, New Zealand was cancelled just minutes before stage time on Friday night (January 27) as huge floods hit the city.

The country’s largest city experienced an entire summer’s worth of rainfall in one night, with properties flooded, the city’s airport closed after terminal buildings filled with rainfall, and many left without power.

40,000 fans had gathered at the Mt Smart Stadium on Friday for a show on the singer’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, but were informed of the cancellation at 7.15pm local time, just 15 minutes before John was due on stage.

A fan in attendance told Sky News: “I’m furious. It was raining heavily on the way to the stadium and I kept checking for announcements but nothing came, despite puddles being up to my ankles.

“After the gig was called off, hundreds of people queued in the downpours for the shuttle buses and I saw some people chant for Elton in the hope he’d come on – but it was like a literal river there.”

No plans for a rescheduled gig have yet been shared.

Auckland, due to unsafe weather conditions, tonight's @eltonofficial concert for Friday 27 January will not be proceeding. The team is assessing things and will keep everyone across with further updates here. Thank you for your understanding. — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) January 27, 2023

It seems Elton John and New Zealand just weren't meant to be, with a third concert being canned in three years. Heavy rain forced the concert to be called off, just as the Rocketman was set to to take the stage. 👉 https://t.co/ICnaL1jIKY pic.twitter.com/MKs25v3OKV — 1News (@1NewsNZ) January 27, 2023

There's wet, then there's Mt Smart Elton John wet #Auckland pic.twitter.com/MGW3VrQRp2 — Ingrid Grenar (@ingridgrenar) January 27, 2023

About to see Elton John. Fortunately under cover as Auckland is under a deluge!#EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/zuHzMAQdql — 💉BicycleRider (@BevanMcCabe) January 27, 2023

Elton John Auckland concert cancelled. Floods of people exit the flooded Mt. Smart Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DLqhZgyYcH — Jesse Wood (@jrhwood) January 27, 2023

Goodbye Yellowbrick Tour! @eltonofficial has cancelled his first night concert in @Auckland_NZ due to the extreme weather and flooding. Playing at Mt Smart is cursed for Elton!! Thinking of you @Adele who continued to play throughout the downpour 💔 pic.twitter.com/JyCLhezKK6 — Jason Dawson (@WebTaniwha) January 27, 2023

Unbelievable scenes heading home from the canceled Elton John concert in Auckland! Cars partially submerged, motorways closed, big branches down on the Harbour Bridge and major on-ramp, flooded streets and homes. Thankfully emergency services are out in force #AucklandWeather 🌧 pic.twitter.com/JXQ8az0mtL — Aimee (@MissAimeeJean) January 27, 2023

Waited 3 years for this @eltonofficial rescheduled gig to be cancelled 20mins before thanks to flooding & torrential rain in Auckland. It’s going to be a shit fight to get home. This whole thing has been a shit show thanks to @AklTransport . Should have been canceled hours ago! pic.twitter.com/le1CQeefV6 — Caz 👑 (@C4zzaline) January 27, 2023

Scenes from making our way home from Elton John concert tonight 😞#Auckland #AucklandWeather pic.twitter.com/E3QAWBq91Y — Odile Berry (@odilenz) January 27, 2023

Moving fowards, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will come to Somerset in the summer as Elton John was recently confirmed as the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 headliner. It will serve as the final UK show of his last ever tour.

