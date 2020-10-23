Elton John has launched his own Barbie doll

A new Barbie doll modelled on Elton John has been revealed.

Part of a collaboration with Mattel, the doll, costing $50 (£38), will be available in Walmart in the United States.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the new doll, John said: “Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour.

Advertisement

“I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

See the doll below, and order via Walmart here.

Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.- E xxhttps://t.co/arwK0eYFM8 pic.twitter.com/lPytuIrggF — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 22, 2020

Earlier this week, Elton John shared a previously unheard demo of ‘Here’s To The Next Time’, recorded in 1967 when he was still known under his real name, Reg Dwight.

It is just one of 60 unreleased offerings that will feature on the singer’s upcoming 50th anniversary box set, split into four parts — ‘Deep Cuts’, ‘Rarities’, ‘B-sides’, ‘And This Is Me’ — to be released as 4xLP, 8xCD, 3xLP and 2xLP formats.

“To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for ‘Jewel Box’ has been an absolute pleasure,” he explained of the new release. “Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie [Taupin] and I were during the early days.

Advertisement

“The songs just poured out of us and the band were just unbelievable in the studio. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.”

John also recently appeared on ‘The Pink Phantom’, a new collaboration with Gorillaz and 6LACK.