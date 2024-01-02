Elton John has reportedly completed a new album with Brandi Carlile

It has been reported that Elton John has allegedly completed a new album with Brandi Carlile.

During a recent roundtable conversation with Clash Music, The Who‘s Pete Townshend – who has been close friends with the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer for over 50 years now – shared that John has been at a loss following the end of his farewell tour. He ended up reaching out to Carlile to begin working on a project.

“Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next. He’s just gone over to LA to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done,” Townshend told the publication.

Speaking about her relationship with John, Carlile told People last year : “I think we find ourselves in a position of being soulmates. Our friendship is an amazing one.”

The two musicians appeared onstage together back in 2022 at the Dodgers Stadium, and have remained incredibly close.

Elsewhere in the interview, Townshend also reflected on his friendship with the icon and said: “He’s great company. And he’s very smart. But he’s also a wonderful musicologist, you really keep some with what’s new.”

He continued: “When he attaches onto somebody, he’s sincere about it, I still find myself pretending to like people that I’m not sure that I like because they appear to be unbelievably cool.”

The ‘Rocketman’ singer previously revealed that he has completed a new album with the help of his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

He announced the news at the recent class of 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony, which saw Taupin inducted after nearly 60 years of collaborating with Sir Elton.

Making a speech to present the award to Taupin back in November, the musician said (via Rolling Stone): “Our success story is what it is, you all know… Through the years we grew and we grew and we grew.”

He continued: “We climbed mountains that we never thought were possible to climb, and we scaled heights that we never thought were possible to scale. And throughout that time, we never ever really had an argument.”

“He was disgusted with my behaviour, yes, that’s a given. But to this day, we are still growing as a partnership,” he added, then confirming that the duo have just completed a new album together in Los Angeles.

John’s final UK show took place at Glastonbury in 2023. In a five-star review of the festival’s headlining set, NME said: “We were spoiled tonight. Flares light the sky, friends hold one another and an epic firework finale sees us into a monumental closer of ‘Rocket Man’. His one stage move (rising from the piano, arms outstretched, and smiling) is all he needs. The songs and his heart do the rest. Everyone here is on his side. Go on Reg.”

In other news, Sir Elton recently unveiled his favourite festive songs of 2023.

Taking to his official Instagram account, John shared his top 15 tracks of 2023. The caption of his post read: “2023 has been a fantastic year for new artists and great songs. There’s been a lot of upcoming artists like David Kushner, Chappell Roan, HotWax, The Last Dinner Party and Elmiene. All fantastic artists and all artists to watch out for next year.”