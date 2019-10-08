Elton John “hijacked” Rolling Stones gig while high on cocaine

A hell of a drug...

Elton John has revealed how he “hijacked” a Rolling Stones gig in the 1980s while high on cocaine.

The music icon, who battled drug addiction in the 1980s, revealed how he outstayed his welcome after being invited to play ‘Honky Tonk Women’ at a gig in Colorado.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer outlined the incident in his upcoming autobiography Me, revealing how guitarist Keith Richards gave him the first indication that the band weren’t happy with his antics.

“I decided it was going so well, I’d stay on and jam along to the rest of their set, without first taking the precaution of asking the Stones if they wanted an auxiliary keyboard player,” he wrote, as serialised by the Daily Mail.

“For a while, I thought Keith Richards kept staring at me because he was awestruck by the brilliance of my improvised contributions to their oeuvre. After a few songs, it finally penetrated my brain that the expression on his face wasn’t really suggestive of profound musical appreciation.”

Describing his eventual exit, Elton explained: “I quickly scuttled off, noting as I went that Keith was still staring at me in a manner that suggested we’d be discussing this later, and decided it might be best if I didn’t hang around for the after-show party.”

The new memoir also sees Elton outlining his more recent battles – including undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in 2017.