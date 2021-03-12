Elton John has backed Phoebe Bridgers to win a Grammy this weekend, saying he will “hit someone” if she doesn’t get a trophy.

The annual music awards show will take place on Sunday (March 14) virtually. Bridgers is up for four awards – Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album for ‘Punisher’ and Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for ‘Kyoto’.

Speaking on John’s Apple Music radio show Rocket Hour, the pop icon first praised the singer-songwriter and her second record. “Your album is like an old friend,” he said. “It’s like [Carole King’s] ‘Tapestry’.

Advertisement

“I have records in my life that are reference points and I think ‘Punisher’’s one of those reference points. I can’t pay you a bigger compliment than that.”

At the end of their discussion, John told Bridgers: “Good luck with the Grammys. If you don’t win at least one, I’m going to hit someone, OK?” The full episode will air on Saturday (March 13).

Elsewhere in Bridgers’ appearance on Rocket Hour, the pair heaped praise on Billie Eilish. “I think she’s a genius,” the American musician said. “I think whatever she’s doing behind the scenes, industry-wise, just the fact that her team trusted her completely and was just like, ‘You know what we should do is listen to this 15-year-old because we don’t know what’s cool’.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the Grammys, Spotify has been showcasing the nominees for Best New Artist in its Spotify Singles series. Bridgers’ session saw her cover John Prine’s ‘Summer’s End’ and record a new “sadder version” of ‘Kyoto’ with Jackson Browne.

Advertisement

As well as Bridgers, the nominees for Best New Artist include D Smoke, Chika, Noah Cyrus, Ingrid Andress, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.