Elton John will host the iHeart Living Room Concert For America, a special all-star benefit concert to provide relief and support for Americans affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The hour-long programme will air this Sunday (March 29) on the FOX network and iHeartRadio stations across America. It will feature performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and more. All artists will broadcast from their respective homes in an ongoing effort to encourage social distancing.

The slot for iHeart Living Room Concert was originally reserved for the annual iHeart Music Awards, which was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

iHeartRadio tweeted that the special event is a “tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19”. Check out the full tweet below.

We're paying tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America this Sunday on @foxtv. ❤️ More details: https://t.co/AagguA5Hox #iHeartConcertOnFox pic.twitter.com/aAVbdVYGyu — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 25, 2020

Over the course of iHeart Living Room Concert, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, which are charitable organisations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has halted the entertainment industry on a global scale, with international artists being forced to cancel or postpone their tours. Production on many films and TV shows have also been suspended.