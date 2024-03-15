Elton John is working on two musicals and is “open to any great ideas”

Elton John is currently working on two musicals, and is already open to ideas regarding a third.

The update was shared by the musician’s husband David Furnish, who opened up about Sir Elton’s current creative projects during a new interview.

Speaking to The Sun at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party last weekend (March 10), Furnish revealed that the renowned singer, songwriter and pianist currently has his hands full with two musicals.

The first of which is The Devil Wears Prada – which premiered in the UK back in July – and Tammy Faye, which recently relocated to a Nederlander Theatre on Broadway.

However, although Furnish said that they were “quite busy as it is” with the two projects, they haven’t closed themselves off to the idea of taking on a third (via The International News).

“[As for] a catalogue musical? We’re always looking at it,” he revealed. “I haven’t found anything yet that really covers… I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different.

“We’re open to any great ideas and it’s a wonderful catalogue,” he added.

Elsewhere on the night, Furnish also shared an insight into his partner’s health ahead of him going into surgery.

The procedure is set to be a knee operation and, according to his partner, should leave the ‘Rocketman’ singer feeling like “a new man”.

“He’s doing amazing,” he told the outlet during the viewing party. “He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees.”

Furnish also joked that his 76-year-old partner may be up for hitting the dancefloor again after the surgery, despite wrapping up his final tour last year. “I think you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year,” he said.

Although Sir Elton’s touring days have come to an end, the musician hasn’t ruled out live shows altogether and still has plans to play the odd show in the future.

In his time away from the live stage, he has already begun working on new music and has been recording with various names across the music industry.

For example, it was recently reported that he had completed a new album with country music icon Brandi Carlile. He has also shared that he had just finished recording a new album, which features the help of his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, but further details remain scarce.