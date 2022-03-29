Elton John announces new dates for his final North American tour

Elton John has shared new dates for his final North American tour – tickets will be available here.

The 11 new shows will take place between July 15 to November 20, with fresh stops in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ontario, South Carolina, California, Washington, British Columbia and Arizona.

The tour ends with back-to-back performances at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. See a full list of his newly added live dates below.

John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour has faced multiple postponements since kicking off in 2018, due to the pandemic as well as the singer’s hip injury. Tickets for the new round of dates go on sale on April 6 at 10am local time.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” John said in a video shared via social media.

He continued: “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together.”

JULY

24 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

27 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

SEPTEMBER

8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

13 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

OCTOBER

8 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium

16 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

22 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

NOVEMBER

9 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

John, who is currently on tour, recently paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during his show at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Foo Fighters drummer died on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.

Speaking about the passing of the Foo Fighters drummer, John said: “I was so shocked because he played on my ‘Lockdown Sessions’; he was one of the nicest people you could have ever met, and one of the greatest drummers, and a true musician who loved all sorts of music, and loved life.”

John continued: “And it seems so sad that at 50 years of age we’ve lost someone that had that much passion. And it makes me so downhearted for his family and his three children, his wife, his other relatives, and of course the Foo Fighters have lost a dearest loved one that can never ever be replaced.

He added: “His music will live on, but I can tell you he was a great, great guy,” before dedicating a performance of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ in memory of Hawkins. You can watch the performance below.