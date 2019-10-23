It doesn’t look like Elton John will be playing Glastonbury 2020 after all

More like, Elton gone.

New tour dates announced by Elton John today (October 23) appear to have taken him out of the running for being able to headline Glastonbury Festival next year.

Sir Elton has long been rumoured for the Glastonbury 2020 line-up as part of the festival’s 50th anniversary celebrations in June. However, the ‘Rocketman’ icon will now be performing shows in Dallas on June 26 and 27 next summer – meaning that he’ll be in the US on the weekend of the festival (June 26-28).

Other acts rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury 2020 include Sir Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift, The 1975, Foals and Green Day. The only confirmed act so far is Diana Ross, who will performing in the Sunday legends slot next year.

After tickets to Glastonbury 2020 sold out in just 33 minutes earlier this month, there will be a resale of unwanted tickets in mid-April – shortly after the full line-up is expected to be announced.

Sir Elton is currently promoting his new memoir, Me. In his first-ever autobiography, the singer recalls the early years of his wild music career, from “hijacking” a Rolling Stones gig to his attempts at giving a “scruffy” Bob Dylan a makeover and his meetings with a “disturbed” Michael Jackson.

Elton John’s long UK run of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates will take place between September and December 2020.