Elton John on Billie Eilish: “Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often”

He also sang the praises of Khalid and Young Thug

The plaudits for Billie Eilish just keep on coming. The most recent star to co-sign the young phenom is Elton John, who in a recent interview dubbed her “one of the most talented young ladies I’ve ever heard”.

“Her album was amazing,” John said of Eilish’s debut record, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, in a conversation with Complex’s Pigeons & Planes. “She’s come a long way very quickly. She’s an incredible word-of-mouth artist. I can’t wait to see her live because she has something very special going on. Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often.”

John has made no secret of his love for Eilish and her music: He spoke to the young pop artist last year on his Beats 1 radio show, Elton John’s Rocket Hour. You can hear a snippet of their conversation below:

In this new interview, John was also effusive about R&B artist Khalid, calling him “a great writer, a great singer”. “He’s going to be a great artist who has a long and interesting career,” he said.

John also discussed his rapport with Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who sampled ‘Rocketman’ on his song ‘High’ from the 2018 ‘On The Rvn’ EP. John called the sample “a fabulous compliment”, saying “I’d love to hear him sing more, and I said this to him when we met. He’s got a great voice.”

John also revealed some of the musicians whose work he currently loves, and all of them are, in fact, British: Collard, Loyle Carner, Dave, Slowthai, Little Simz, Ray BLK and MoStack.

Read Elton John’s full interview with Pigeons & Planes for more, including his love of hip-hop and what he looks for in new artists.