Elton John on how he found ‘Rocketman’ “difficult” to watch

The music icon said he didn't want to gloss over his past.

Elton John has revealed that he found watching Rocketman “difficult”, as the biopic delves into the darker moments of his life.

Released last week, the film follows John (played by Taron Egerton) on his journey to becoming a world-renowned pop star. With the legendary musician struggling with addiction, mental illness, and his sexuality in his younger years, we see some of these past issues play out on screen.

Speaking of the importance of the film’s realistic depiction, John told The Daily Telegraph: “This is how my life was, and I didn’t want to cover it and gloss it over.

“And it’s difficult to watch because I thought, ‘God, I don’t want to go back there. Thank God I came out of it’.”

Going on to discuss how his huge fame affected him, John added: “Success was fantastic, and then I couldn’t cope with it. And you can’t leave out the bad.”

Elton John recently praised Taron Egerton’s singing in the film, explaining that his work “blew his mind” when he heard the results. “What he’s done is quite extraordinary because he sounds like me, but he also sounds like Taron,” he said.

In other news, Elton John’s former fiancee has said that she was “forgotten” in the movie. “I mean, it was a long time ago and he’s such a superstar now, I was way, way back in his past,” she said of her omission.