Elton John partially reschedules German leg of farewell tour

Elton John has postponed part of the German leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing capacity restrictions.

The tour initially commenced in 2018, and is expected to resume later this year. However, as Metro reports, venues in Germany are not expected to be at full capacity in time, meaning his Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Mannheim and Cologne shows in the country will be postponed to 2023.

“As we begin to exit this terrible global pandemic, we are all faced with regulations and restrictions that we must adhere to,” John said in a statement.

“As such it has been necessary to once again review my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and make some difficult decisions. I hope you can appreciate that these decisions are not ones we have taken lightly, but with due consideration for the situation in each country and the safety of our fans and everyone involved with this amazing show.

“Based on the information we have received, venues in Germany will not be allowed to reopen to 100 per cent capacity in the near future, and as we have sold 100 per cent of the tickets to my show we have taken the decision to reschedule.”

The singer’s shows in the UK are still expected to take place from October this year, beginning at AO Arena in Manchester.

Last week, John responded to comments made by DaBaby during a recent live set, after the rapper drew criticism for controversial remarks he made surrounding homosexuality and HIV/AIDS.

“We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show,” John wrote. “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.”

“You can live a long and healthy life with HIV. Treatment is so advanced that with one pill a day, HIV can become undetectable in your body so you can’t pass it onto other people.”