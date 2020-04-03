Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stormzy share video thanking NHS workers

Elton John, Stormzy, and Paul McCartney are among the stars to have contributed to a video thanking NHS workers.

The clip comes as healthcare professionals on the frontline in the UK continue to work to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The video opened with a message from Chief Nursing Officer Ruth May before it moves onto celebrities paying tribute to NHS staff. John was first to appear, holding a sign that read: “#ThankYouNHS #OurNHSPeople.”

“You are our heroes,” he said. “We salute each and every one of you. Thank you.”

McCartney, Daniel Craig, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Mo Farah, Stormzy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more then joined him in thanking NHS workers. Watch the video above now.

John recently took part in a live coronavirus relief concert, which saw stars performing from their safety of their own homes. The hour-long show saw the star joined by the likes of Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and more in playing stripped-back versions of their songs.

“Stay safe, cherish your loved ones and when this is all over and done with, I’ll be out there playing for you again,” John told viewers at the end of the show.

Meanwhile, the UK’s most popular coronavirus quarantine songs have been revealed. The Official Charts Company collated a list of the top tracks for this period of self-isolation by pinpointing the tracks that have had the biggest percentage increase in listens and purchases since the UK went into lockdown in a bid to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ saw the biggest spike, with a 150 percent increase in streams and has also been played across a host of radio stations in recent weeks.