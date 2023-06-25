Elton John pays tribute to George Michael on his 60th birthday at Glastonbury 2023

Elton John remembered the late George Michael during his Glastonbury set on Sunday (June 25), on what would have been the Wham! singer’s 60th birthday.

Closing out the final night of Glastonbury 2023 on the Pyramid Stage, John remembered “one of Britain’s most fantastic singers, songwriters, and artist”, George Michael.

“He was my friend, an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday – I want to dedicate this song to his memory, and all the music he left us with which is so gorgeous,” he said, before performing a powerful rendition of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.

A picture of Michael appeared on the screens behind him, making for an emotional moment in the ‘Rocket Man’ singer’s set.

That look he gives to the picture of his friend, the lovely George Michael, on what would have been his 60th birthday. 💔#eltonjohn #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/58C3Mih0Nq — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 25, 2023

Elsewhere in his performance, John brought out The Killers’ Brandon Flowers as one of his special guests.

“My next guest, I first met in 2005 when I started playing Las Vegas. He came round to my hotel suite to play me his band’s first album, which was called ‘Hot Fuss’,” John shared, introducing Flowers.

“We’ve been friends ever since, and he was the first person I thought of to ask to come and sing with me, even though he’s played Glastonbury six times with The Killers. So I’d like to introduce my dear friend and fantastic artist, Brandon Flowers!”

Other guests during the star-studded show included Rina Sawayama, who joined John for a rendition of ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ – the song John previously duetted on with Kiki Dee.

He also brought on 20-year-old Nashville-based songwriter Stephen Sanchez, a “boy I heard last year on the radio in America”.

Before that, Gabriels‘ frontman Jacob Lusk joined John on stage with the pair performing ‘Are You Ready For Love?’ for the first time in years alongside the London Community Gospel Choir.

Just before John came on stage, Lil Nas X performed what fans described as an “incredible” slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Check out all the latest from the final day of Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.