Elton John pays tribute to Paul O’Grady: “You went places nobody had gone before”

Elton John has paid tribute to Paul O’Grady after news of his death was announced earlier today (March 29).

O’Grady, the TV presenter, actor and comedian known for his scouse drag queen persona Lily Savage and hosting shows including Blankety Blank, died last night (March 28) at the age of 67.

John is among a host of celebrities who has remembered the star. In particular, the musician praised O’Grady for his support of LGBTQ+ rights and his AIDS and HIV activism.

“Saddening news to hear of Paul O’Grady’s passing this morning,” John began his message on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair.

“A brilliant entertainer, wit, and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and the fight against AIDS and HIV who I was fortunate enough to spend time with including when he hosted @davidfurnish’s and my Stag Party before our Civil Partnership in 2005.

“Thank you for all the joy you brought into the world, Paul. You went places nobody had gone before and we will miss you very much.”

O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio said that he died “unexpectedly but peacefully”. A cause of death is unknown.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” Portasio said in a statement [via BBC News]. “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Other tributes have come in for the late broadcaster and entertainer. ITV chat show host Lorraine Kelly wrote on Twitter that he was a “really special man”. She said: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed.”

Actor John Barrowman said: “I am totally shocked and sad to hear the awful news that Paul O’Grady has died. An awesome talent stretching decades. From watching him as Lily Savage at the Vauxhall Tavern to sitting with him laughing backstage at West End Bares to being a guest on his @itv Paul O’Grady show numerous times.

“I will never forget his generosity, warmth and humour. Both Scott and I are really sad about the news and our thoughts are with his husband André and family. Rest in peace Paul and Lily. Both British Icons. #PaulOGrady #RipPaulOgrady.”

