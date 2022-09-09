Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his Toronto show

Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto last night (September 8) following the news of the monarch’s death.

The Queen passed away yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland aged 96, bringing an end to her 70-year reign.

Her son, King Charles III, said the death of the Queen was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family, and that her loss would be “deeply felt” around the world.

After he initially paid tribute to the Queen with a statement on Twitter yesterday, John paused during his gig at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada last night to further pay his respects to the late monarch.

“Today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” he said. “She was an inspiring presence to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.

“I’m 75 — she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me any more,” he added. “But I’m glad she’s at peace and I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it because she’s worked bloody hard.

“I send my love to her family and her loved ones. She will be missed, but her spirit lives on and we celebrate her life tonight with music — OK?”

John then performed his 1974 hit, ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.

Other major figures from the world of entertainment, including Mick Jagger, Stephen Fry and Ozzy Osbourne, have been paying tribute to the Queen following the announcement of her death.