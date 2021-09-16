Elton John postpones UK and European dates of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’

Elton John has postponed the 2021 UK and European legs of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’.

The shows had been set to take place from the end of this month through to December, with UK dates including gigs in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

John has now confirmed this morning (September 16) that he has been forced to reschedule his 2021 dates to 2023, saying that it is a decision he took “with great sadness and a heavy heart”.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” John explained in his statement. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

John continued by explaining that he still intended to play his forthcoming charity gig for the Global Citizen event on September 25 “as I don’t want to let a charity down”.

“Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries,” he said. “After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January of 2022 in New Orleans.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Ticketholders for the rescheduled gigs will receive new event information shortly, and all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.

You can see Elton John’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates below.

April 2023

Sunday 2 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Sunday 14 November 2021)

Tuesday 4 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Tuesday 2 November 2021)

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Wednesday 3 November 2021)

Saturday 8 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Friday 12 November 2021)

Sunday 9 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Sunday 7 November 2021)

Wednesday 12 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Wednesday 17 November 2021)

Thursday 13 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Wednesday 10 November 2021)

Sunday 16 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Tuesday 9 November 2021)

Monday 17 April 2023 – London, The O2 (rescheduled from Tuesday 16 November 2021)

Wednesday 19 April 2023 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (rescheduled from Sunday 21 November 2021)

Saturday 22 April 2023 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (rescheduled from Saturday 27 November 2021)

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (rescheduled from Sunday 28 November 2021)

May 2023

Wednesday 31 May 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena (rescheduled from Wednesday 1 December 2021)

June 2023

Friday 2 June 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena (rescheduled from Friday 19 November 2021)

Saturday 3 June 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena (rescheduled from Sunday 30 October 2021)

Tuesday 6 June 2023 – Leeds, First Direct Arena (rescheduled from Friday 5 November 2021)

Saturday 10 June 2023 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (rescheduled from Tuesday 23 November 2021)

Sunday 11 June 2023 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (rescheduled from Wednesday 24 November 2021)

Tuesday 13 June 2023 – Aberdeen, P&J Live (rescheduled from Thursday 9 December 2021)

Thursday 15 June 2023 – Aberdeen, P&J Live (rescheduled from Friday 10 December 2021)

Saturday 17 June 2023 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (rescheduled from Monday 13 December 2021)

Sunday 18 June 2023 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (rescheduled from Tuesday 14 December 2021)